2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As India Script Thrilling Win Against Australia

Motivated by captain Virat Kohli's 40th One-day International century , Indian bowlers displayed tremendous grit and bowled out Australia in a last-over thriller to win the second ODI by eight runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Tuesday. India consolidated their lead in the five-match series, winning the second match in a row. After being asked to bat, India rode on a 120-ball 116 by Virat Kohli to post 250. Australia made a confident start in the chase but faltered in end and were wrapped up for 242 in 49.3 overs , eight runs shot of the target.

Pacer Vijay Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over in which Australia needed to score 11 runs for a series-levelling win.

Handing the ball to medium pacer Shankar at the make-or-break situation was a bold decision by skipper Kohli, who had the option of employing Kedar Jadhav as well.

Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinins (52) in the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa in the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

Before that, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/19), who is ever-reliable in death overs, dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins in space of three balls in the 46th over and conceded just one run in the 48th over, playing a crucial role in India's win after the spinners had choked the Australians in the middle overs.

It was Stoinis who had kept the visitors in hunt as he resisted the unrelenting Indian attack with aplomb and added 47-runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey (22).

Kohli's 40th ODI century steered India to a competitive 250 after a middle-order collapse on a dry surface at the VCA stadium but it proved to be just enough in the end as India earned the win with just three balls to spare.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0 with third match slated for Friday in Ranchi.

The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up.

In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock. He was at the crease till the start of the 48th over, facing 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

