India will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the five-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in the 2nd ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. India's middle-order came to rescue in the first ODI, courtesy a 141-run unbeaten stand between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, who bailed out the hosts from a spot of bother when they were reduced to 99/4. Ravindra Jadeja made a decent return to the playing XI as he bowled an economical spell. All-rounder Vijay Shankar who has had decent outings might get another game before Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar join the squad for the remaining three ODIs. Following the Nagpur ODI, the Indian think-tank will be left with three ODIs to experiment the playing XI ahead of the 2019 World Cup that begins on May 30. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, straight from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs.

But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicket-less in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series. For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper, Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.