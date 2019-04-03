The frailties in Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting line-up were exposed as they suffered a dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer would be hoping to sort out the batting woes and strive for consistency when his team faces a galloping SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. A new-look Delhi Capitals, who look rock-solid on paper, made an impressive start to IPL 12 with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then their lower-order batsmen have struggled to finish the job. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL points table with two wins and as many loses after four games. On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. The marauding pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed centuries as SunRisers Hyderabad inflicted a 118-run defeat on Royal Challengers Bangalore with a destructive display of batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Moreover, Warner and Bairstow have been sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far.

When is the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on April 4, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time does the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)