IPL 2019

Watch: Colin Ingram's Mind-Boggling Relay Effort Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Updated: 21 April 2019 09:58 IST

Colin Ingram pulled off an extraordinary relay catch with teammate Axar Patel to cut short Kings XI Punjab star Chris Gayle's blistering knock.

Watch: Colin Ingram
Colin Ingram's relay effort will surely be a candidate for the 'catch of the tournament'. © BCCI/IPL

IPL 2019 has seen witnessed some inspirational moments in the field. From Kieron Pollard's one-handed stunner in the deep to Ben Stokes' superman catch; there have been some exceptional catches this season. But they could all be trumped by a never-seen-before effort from Delhi Capitals' South African import Colin Ingram. The 33-year-old pulled off an extraordinary relay catch with teammate Axar Patel to bring to an end Kings XI Punjab star Chris Gayle's blistering knock in the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Colin Ingram leapt to take the catch but with the momentum taking him over the rope, the South African had the presence of mind to throw the ball with to Axar Patel.

What made the effort a candidate for the 'catch of the tournament' was the fact was Ingram was almost in mid-air when he threw the ball with force all the way to Axar Patel, who was standing near long-on.

Fans couldn't believe what they had seen and took to Twitter to weigh in what would surely go down as one of the best catches in IPL history.

Chris Gayle's 37-ball blitz guided Punjab to 163 for seven but the score was not enough as Delhi Capitals overhauled the target in 19.4 overs to win by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 58 that included a 92-run second-wicket partnership with opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a quick-fire 56.

The win took Delhi Capitals to 12 points, same as second-placed Mumbai Indians, who are higher thanks to their net run-rate. This was Delhi Capitals' sixth win in 10 matches and puts them in a strong position to claim one of the four playoff spots.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab India Cricket Team Colin Ingram Axar Patel Chris Gayle IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 37 Cricket
Highlights
  • Colin Ingram's relay effort will be a candidate for 'catch of tournament'
  • Colin Ingram's exceptional effort cut short Gayle's blistering knock
  • Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets in Delhi
