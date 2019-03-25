Rishabh Pant's power-hitting against Mumbai Indians (MI) raised the bar and he will again be in focus when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Tuesday. If Rishabh Pant has the firepower, veteran skipper MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour and when the two sides cross swords, one of them will likely register their first loss of the ongoing edition. Defending champions CSK outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their respective opening clashes. The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites with their spin troika of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir having already hit the straps in the low-scoring opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore . A look at Pant's track record indicates that he has had problems against slow bowlers and Dhoni, who has seen enough of the youngster, will love to exploit the chinks in his armoury.

When is the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on March 26, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time does the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)