"Added New Dimension To His Game": Twitter Has Fun At Ambati Rayudu's Expense

Updated: 26 April 2019 21:19 IST

Ambati Rayudu added another "dimension" to his game, according to fans, after he took the wicket-keeping gloves in absence of MS Dhoni

Ambati Rayudu took the wicket-keeping gloves in the CSK vs MI match. © BCCI/IPL

Ambati Rayudu lost his World Cup 2019 place to "three-dimensional" Vijay Shankar, according to MSK Prasad. The comment made by the chairman of selection committee, describing Vijay Shankar's playing qualities, provoked a lot of discussions on social media. Ambati Rayudu also took a jibe on MSK Prasad through his cryptic message. On Friday, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Rayudu again found himself in the thick of things after he took on the gloves as their regular skipper MS Dhoni missed out the match due to fever.

Former India cricketer and current commentator, Aakash Chopra tweeted, "Rayudu has donned the gloves in the absence of Dhoni....added another Dimension to his game".

A lot of fans tweeted, Rayudu has added another dimension to his game while some took a jibe at the chairman of selectors.

Rayudu had earlier came up with a cryptic tweet and revealed a special plan to watch the World Cup.

In the tweet, Rayudu said, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Rayudu has notched up only one half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far with the highest score of 57 runs. He also departed for single-digit scores on four occasions and also has a duck to his name.

Rayudu featured in in 55 One-day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05. The 33-year-old has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.

