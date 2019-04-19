Ambati Rayudu's exclusion was one of the major talking points following India's World Cup 2019 team announcement on Monday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) right-hander himself appeared to take a dig at the 2019 World Cup selection with a cryptic tweet. Rayudu's statement created a lot of buzz on Twitter with left-arm off-spinner Pragyan Ojha also weighing in on the matter. Pragyan Ojha came up with an explosive tweet, relating to Ambati Rayudu's "situation" and pointing to a conspiracy against "Hyderabadi cricketers".

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu had tweeted.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

The "3D glasses" tweet seemed to be a dig at MSK Prasad reference to Vijay Shankar's "three-dimensional qualities" to justify the all-rounder's selection.

Citing his own struggle, Ojha said he had been a similar situation, going on to claim bias against Hyderabadi cricketers.

Curious case of some Hyderabadi cricketers... been in a similar situation... understand the winkhttps://t.co/zLtAQIMvYn — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 16, 2019

Rayudu's omission from the India World Cup 2019 team left the cricket fraternity split with many suggesting it was a wrong decision to leave the CSK batsman out for the World Cup.

Rayudu has notched up only one half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far with the highest score of 57 runs. He also departed for single-digit scores on four occasions and also has a duck to his name.

Rayudu has featured in in 55 One-day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05. The 33-year-old has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.

Rayudu though, along with Rishabh Pant, have been put on the standby list for the 2019 World Cup.

Pace bowler Navdeep Saini also found a place in the list of three back-ups for the mega-event starting in England and Wales on May 30.