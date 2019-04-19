 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India Spinner Comes Up With Conspiracy Theory After Ambati Rayudu's Exclusion From World Cup Team

Updated: 19 April 2019 11:49 IST

Ambati Rayudu was left out of the India World Cup 2019 team and had sent a cryptic message in response.

India Spinner Comes Up With Conspiracy Theory After Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from the India World Cup 2019 team was one of the major talking points. © AFP

Ambati Rayudu's exclusion was one of the major talking points following India's World Cup 2019 team announcement on Monday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) right-hander himself appeared to take a dig at the 2019 World Cup selection with a cryptic tweet. Rayudu's statement created a lot of buzz on Twitter with left-arm off-spinner Pragyan Ojha also weighing in on the matter. Pragyan Ojha came up with an explosive tweet, relating to Ambati Rayudu's "situation" and pointing to a conspiracy against "Hyderabadi cricketers".

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu had tweeted.

The "3D glasses" tweet seemed to be a dig at MSK Prasad reference to Vijay Shankar's "three-dimensional qualities" to justify the all-rounder's selection.

Citing his own struggle, Ojha said he had been a similar situation, going on to claim bias against Hyderabadi cricketers.

Rayudu's omission from the India World Cup 2019 team left the cricket fraternity split with many suggesting it was a wrong decision to leave the CSK batsman out for the World Cup.

Rayudu has notched up only one half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far with the highest score of 57 runs. He also departed for single-digit scores on four occasions and also has a duck to his name.

Rayudu has featured in in 55 One-day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05. The 33-year-old has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.

Rayudu though, along with Rishabh Pant, have been put on the standby list for the 2019 World Cup.

Pace bowler Navdeep Saini also found a place in the list of three back-ups for the mega-event starting in England and Wales on May 30.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu Pragyan Ojha World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pragyan Ojha speaks about bias against Hyderabadi cricketers
  • Pragyan Ojha responded to Ambati Rayudu's cryptic tweet
  • Ambati Rayudu was left out of India World Cup 2019 team
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Terms Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu
Ravi Shastri Terms Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu's Exclusion From World Cup 2019 Squad As Unfortunate
Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu Named Among India World Cup 2019 Team Standbys
Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu Named Among India World Cup 2019 Team Standbys
"Ordered 3D Glasses To Watch World Cup": Ambati Rayudu Posts Cryptic Tweet After Snub
"Ordered 3D Glasses To Watch World Cup": Ambati Rayudu Posts Cryptic Tweet After Snub
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019: Ambati Rayudu
World Cup 2019: Ambati Rayudu's Exclusion More "Heartbreaking" Than Any Other Selection Decision, Feels Gautam Gambhir
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.