Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Look For First Win Against FC Goa

Hosts Mumbai City FC would look to shrug off their defeat against Bengaluru FC and chase their first win of the season when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on November 25. Bottom-placed Mumbai, who will miss services of injured Leo Costa, were unable to score against Bengaluru, who thrashed them 2-0. The hosts have some good forwards in Balwant Singh, Rafa Jorda, Everton Santos who need to fire and convert chances. Mumbai City head coach Alexandre Guimaraies would also be keen that his defenders and mid-fielders put up a spirited show and don't concede any goals.

Their hopes also depend on the performance of their star goal-keeper Amrinder Singh, who would look to repeat his last year's heroics, when he earned the Golden Glove award.

Guimaraies on Friday admitted that his side was more prepared for Saturday's game then the opening one.

"We have a tough game. Goa did very well against Chennayin. We have to improve our performance from the first game. For tomorrow, we are more complete in our squad compared to first game and we are prepared," the Costa Rican told reporters ahead of the game.

"So we are prepared and are hoping that it's going to be a good game and we go for a win," Guimaraies added.

Mumbai had only a shot on target in the last game. when asked about it, the coach said, "We had key players like Balwant (Singh) injured after 12 minutes of the game. Leo Costa got injured."

Goa, who are at number four in the table, on the other hand started on a winning note by defeating Chennayin FC 3-2. And they will look to continue the winning streak.

With forwards like Adrian Colunga Perez, Ferran Telechea, Manvir Singh and a host of good mid-fielders and defenders, their coach Sergio Lobero would expect a complete performance at the Andheri Sports Complex.

"We did have a very good start in the last game, but as it is in football living in the past will not get you anywhere, so all of us are thinking of the next game, and we are all on tomorrow, We don't want to focus on past results," Spaniard Lobero said.

The FC coach also said that striker Collunga is injured.

"The only injury we have is Collunga. He failed to recover from the injury he was carrying last week but beyond that the team remains the same," he said.