Mohun Bagan asserted their dominance in the season's first derby, securing a comprehensive 2-0 victory over East Bengal, propelling them to second place in the Indian Super League standings on Saturday. In front of a packed 59,872 attendance at the Salt Lake Stadium, Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, finishing calmly at the near post after exploiting a poor defensive positioning by Anwar Ali and a mistimed slide from Hector Yuste.

Substitute Dimitri Petratos sealed the win in the 89th minute, converting a powerful penalty after East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill brought down Greg Stewart inside the box.

With their third win in five matches, Mohun Bagan moved to second, just three points behind leaders Bengaluru FC.

In contrast, East Bengal, under the new guidance of Oscar Bruzon, were unable to spark a revival and extended their losing streak in ISL to four matches, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table without a point.

East Bengal also extended their winless run to nine matches in ISL derbies, suffering eight defeats and one draw.

Early in the third minute, Manvir Singh's cross was cleared by Yuste, averting an early danger for East Bengal.

Around the 13th minute, EB had their first real chance when Yuste lofted a ball over the top to David Hmar, who laid it off for Nandha Kumar and his cross found Cleiton Silva. But the resulting header was easily saved by Vishal Kaith.

Subhasish Bose's follow-up effort was blocked by the MB defense, as East Bengal struggled to capitalise on their chances.

Mohun Bagan appeared to have taken the lead in the 19th minute when Manvir headed in from a short corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

EB responded in the 26th minute with a close chance as Nandha played Saul Crespo through on the right.

Crespo's cutback found Madih Talal inside the box, but his first-time shot drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Gill, the East Bengal goalkeeper, was called into action multiple times, making crucial saves, including a superb one in the 25th minute when he tipped away a header from Manvir at the near post.

Just before half-time, Maclaren's clinical finish finally put MB ahead, capitalising on poor defending from East Bengal to give his team a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The Australian forward was brilliantly set up from the right by Manvir Singh, who latched onto a Stewart pass from the midfield to deliver a low cross for Maclaren to tap home.

Maclaren's goal came as no surprise as he continued his fine form after scoring in the previous 3-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting.

Despite East Bengal's flashes of attacking play, Mohun Bagan remained dominant with 47 per cent first-half possession.

EB had their chances, with captain Cleiton's header but Vishal Kaith stood tall in goal for Mohun Bagan.

In the second-half, Mohun Bagan maintained control, adding a second goal late in the game.

Though East Bengal pushed hard for an equaliser, MB's defence held firm.

In the 84th minute, controversy arose when Stewart was brought down in the box by Ali, but the referee waved play on, deeming it a fair challenge, frustrating the MB camp.

The match's decisive moment came in the 88th minute when Stewart played a beautiful ball to Petratos, who was tripped by East Bengal goalkeeper Gill, resulting in a penalty.

Petratos delivered a thunderous strike, firing the ball with pinpoint power to his left.

Gill, fully stretched and diving in the same direction, was left helpless as the bullet-like power of the strike ensured that the ball reached the back of the net, sealing a dominant win.

