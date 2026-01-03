The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said that the dates for the Indian Super League (ISL) will be announced next week, following a meeting of its Emergency Committee. In an official statement, the AIFF said the Emergency Committee met on January 3, to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, after discussions held during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by AIFF.

Accordingly, the AIFF will conduct the league and confirmed that the date of commencement of the ISL will be announced next week.

Earlier, Indian and ISL stars Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Hugo Boumous have issued a joint video calling for FIFA to intervene and end the " humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis sporting and economic crisis" that players have been facing.

