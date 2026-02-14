Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming, Indian Super League 2025-26: After months of uncertainty, administrative reshuffle and endless speculation, the Indian Super League is back in a leaner, shorter format and with everything to play for from day one. The new edition, delayed by nearly four months, will be held in a truncated format featuring 14 teams. With limited time remaining in the football calendar, the All India Football Federation has opted for a single round-robin format, scrapping the second leg and the traditional playoff stage. Each team will play 13 matches across a three-month league, and the side finishing on top of the table will be crowned champion.

Defending champions and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off the season at home, hosting Kerala Blasters FC in the opening clash.

The fixture pits two of the largest fan bases in Indian football against each other and promises a high-voltage start to a season unlike any other.

The season's launch comes as a major relief for participating clubs after months of uncertainty.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, February 14.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be held at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

