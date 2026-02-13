The long wait is finally over. After months of uncertainty, administrative reshuffle and endless speculation, the Indian Super League is back in a leaner, shorter format and with everything to play for from day one. The new edition, delayed by nearly four months, will be held in a truncated format featuring 14 teams. With limited time remaining in the football calendar, the All India Football Federation has opted for a single round-robin format, scrapping the second leg and the traditional playoff stage.

Each team will play 13 matches across a three-month league, and the side finishing on top of the table will be crowned champion.

Defending champions and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off the season at home, hosting Kerala Blasters FC in the opening clash at 5pm at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The fixture pits two of the largest fan bases in Indian football against each other and promises a high-voltage start to a season unlike any other.

In the evening, newly-promoted Inter Kashi will be tested when they face Super Cup champions FC Goa in an away clash beginning 7.30pm.

There will be no second chances, no knockouts but just 91 high-stakes matches where consistency alone will decide the champion.

The season's launch comes as a major relief for participating clubs after months of uncertainty.

The League itself had been hanging in the balance over the past few months after Football Sports Development Limited -- the Reliance-backed company that launched and ran the ISL since 2014 -- exited after its Master Rights Agreement with the AIFF ended.

There was no immediate clarity on who would take charge, raising serious doubts about whether the season would even take place.

Months of uncertainty finally eased only after the Union Sports Ministry intervened, helping the AIFF put a new arrangement in place and ensuring that the country's top-tier football competition could go ahead.

However everything is not fully settled and there are several unanswered questions as several teams are still finalising their squads, and a few are expected to begin the season without foreign players.

There has already been disruption before kickoff --the February 16 fixture between Odisha FC and Punjab FC has been put on hold as Odisha are yet to confirm their home venue.

There was also confusion around the broadcast plans until late in the build-up.

It has now been confirmed that all matches will be streamed on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2, according to an AIFF release.

On the field, Mohun Bagan enter as favourites.

The core of last season's title-winning squad remains intact, and playing in front of their passionate supporters gives them an early edge.

Head coach Sergio Lobera made it clear that excuses will not be entertained.

"It will be a difficult season for everyone, but finally, this is the moment to try and find solutions and not find excuses," he said.

Forward Dimi Petratos struck a confident note: "We have the best squad in the country and we have trained well and we have come here to win." The Blasters, however, have strengthened key areas with new foreign signings and believe they can spoil the party. Head coach David Catala acknowledged the challenge but remained optimistic.

"They are defending champions and best team in the country but in football everything is possible and one never knows what's going to happen. We are focused on tomorrow's game and we will try to get all three points," he said.

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi ============== Goa, who have had competitive exposure this season, will look to use that rhythm to their advantage.

Head coach Manolo Marquez expects a tight contest against the debutants.

"My expectations are that it will be a difficult and a very equal game for both the teams," he said.

Inter Kashi, promoted after winning the I-League, arrive with ambition and belief.

Head coach Antonio Habas emphasised the importance of making a strong first impression in their maiden ISL campaign.

"It's very important to create your first impression. We have to do really good in our first ISL season," he said.

