East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Updates, ISL 2024: A beleaguered East Bengal will look to turn their season around under new head coach Oscar Bruzon when they face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the much-anticipated ISL Kolkata derby on Saturday. The season's first derby, originally scheduled during the Durand Cup in August, was abandoned due to security concerns, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for this showdown between the two Kolkata giants. Since that abandonment, fortunes have been rough for East Bengal. Four consecutive defeats led to the departure of last season's Super Cup-winning coach Carles Cuadrat. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan have displayed their attacking flair but have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their first four games. (Match Center)

