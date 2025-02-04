Chennayin FC head coach Owen Coyle lost his cool at former India striker Robin Singh after his side's 3-1 loss against Kerala Blasters at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Chennayin played more than a half with 10 men after striker Wilmar Jordan Gil was handed the marching orders after his skirmish with Milos Drincic. Coyle was visibly frustrated over Gil's sending off as he embroiled himself in a verbal altercation with Robin Singh, who was on commentary duty.

Coyle took out his frustration on Singh, asking him to share his honest views on the red card.

"It wasn't a night in terms of decisions we wanted. Are you telling me Robin [that] it was a red card?"

"It is your opinion. That's why you are there - to give an opinion, as you have just given when you waxed lyrical (an informal British idiom which means to talk about something in a very enthusiastic way) about Kerala and the extra man. So now, I'm asking you, was it a red card?" Coyle asked Singh.

Coyle also lashed out at Singh for not sharing his honest opinion on Gil's red card.

"It was a travesty with the red card...I need it to see it myself, but what I know from my boys' reaction, from what my owners have told me, it is a horrendous decision," said Coyle.

"You want to give opinions on everything else, but you can't give an opinion on that [the red card]. I'm really disappointed in you...your answer says it wasn't a red card but you're reluctant to say it," he added.

Coyle has come under immense pressure of late, especially with the Chennayin fan chanting expletives and raising 'Go back' slogans towards him.

Following Gil's red card, Coyle was confronted by Chennayin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan. In a viral video, Bachchan was seen explaining Coyle the incident, which led to Gil's sending off in the 37th minutes.

The result saw Chennayin remain 10th on the points table after 19 games.