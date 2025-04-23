On what is truly a sad day for the country, football clubs from all parts of India took to social media to express their grief following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Bengaluru FC confirmed that they will be observing a minute's silence and wear black armbands as a mark of respect during their clash against Inter Kashi on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the Kalinga Super Cup. "Bengaluru FC stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected in the #PahalgamAttack. A minute's silence will be observed ahead of today's #KalingaSuperCup fixture, where the Blues will wear black armbands as a mark of respect," posted BFC.

The terror attack took place in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar on Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

"We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in #Pahalgam and offer our deepest condolences. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may the injured find strength and healing," read the post by the league winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

"We at Odisha FC are appalled by the cowardly attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Such acts of violence have no place in our society," posted Odisha FC.

"What happened in Pahalgam is heartbreaking beyond words. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those impacted by this appalling act," posted Kerala Blasters

Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. We mourn the lives lost and stand in solidarity with their families during this time of grief," posted Mumbai City.

"Thinking of and praying for every life affected by the tragedy in Pahalgam today. Om Shanti," read the post by Jamshedpur FC.

