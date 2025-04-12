Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025 Live Telecast: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on April 12 in a much awaited title clash. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Kolkata ahead of the final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head Coach Jose Molina stressed on the importance of looking forward and not worrying about the past.

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final will take place on Saturday, April 12.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match be held?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final will be held at Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels live telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match match?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match will be televised live on Star Sports in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025 Final match will be live streamed on Jiostar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)