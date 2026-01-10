Crystal Palace's defence of the FA Cup came to an embarrassing end as they were beaten 2-1 by sixth-tier Macclesfield on Saturday in the biggest shock in the competition's history. The 117 places that separate Premier League outfit Palace from Macclesfield of the National League North in the English football pyramid is the most ever overcome by an underdog in FA Cup history. Captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scored either side of half-time to secure a famous victory for a club that were forced to reform in 2020 after being wound up for unpaid debts.

"I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position," said Macclesfield manager John Rooney, the younger brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney.

"I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day."

Macclesfield are also still coming to terms with the death of forward Euan McLeod, who died aged 21 less than a month ago, after a car accident when he was travelling home after a match.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Manchester United, made six changes but his starting line-up still included England internationals Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

"I have no explanation for what I have seen today," said Glasner.

"In these kind of games honestly you don't need tactics, you don't need a manager.

"I think if you just show what you're capable of and having a little bit of pride then you perform in a different way, but today we missed everything."

Palace are now winless in nine games in all competitions and set-piece defending has been at the heart of that slump.

Macclesfield took full advantage when Dawson powered in a header from a free-kick just before half-time.

Glasner described the goalmouth scramble that led to Macclesfield's second as "slapstick".

Buckley-Ricketts prodded past Walter Benitez from close range on the hour after Palace fluffed multiple opportunities to clear the danger.

Spanish international Yeremy Pino's pinpoint free-kick in the 90th minute showed the quality the Premier League side possess.

But they could not save themselves from going down in history for the wrong reasons just months on from beating Manchester City at Wembley to win a major trophy for the first time.

Premier League strugglers Wolves are now unbeaten in four games after thrashing Shrewsbury 6-1 to progress to the fourth round thanks to a Jorgen Strand Larsen hat-trick.

