Indian football finds itself at a crossroads. The national team ended 2025 ranked 142nd in the FIFA standings, the domestic league remains suspended amid administrative uncertainty, and yet, the sport continues to tug at the country's imagination. On Friday, that enduring pull was visible in full colour as the original FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived in India after 12 years. The Trophy's return, as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, comes in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering Indian fans a rare, tangible connection to the game's biggest stage. The tour began with a FIFA Charter Landing, followed by an official unveiling at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Brazilian World Cup winner and FIFA legend Gilberto D'Silva.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mandaviya underlined the government's broader sporting vision. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports has emerged as a national priority. The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour resonates with our aspiration to place India among the world's top five sporting nations by 2047," he said.

Crafted from 18-carat solid gold and weighing 6.175 kg, the current FIFA World Cup Trophy design dates back to 1974. Only former World Cup winners, heads of state, and the FIFA President are permitted to touch the original.

As Indian football grapples with uncertainty on the field, the presence of the world's most coveted trophy serves as a reminder of what the sport represents - aspiration, belief, and the enduring hope that one day, India's football story will rise to match its passion.