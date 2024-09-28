Odisha FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 riding on goals from Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall in an Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Fall was also guilty of scoring an own goal which proved to be a mere consolation for the visitors. Although Sergio Lobera's side secured an advantage before the break, it was Khalid Jamil's men who started on a stronger note. In just the fifth minute, Jamshedpur FC could have earned their lead, as Javi Hernandez's free-kick from the middle of the park fell onto Stephen Eze's head who flicked it on to Pratik Chaudhari. The latter's shot, however, was saved by Amrinder Singh.

Odisha FC got their first chance in the 10th minute.

Odisha FC broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Isak showcased some exceptional dribbling skills to find Hugo Boumous inside the box.

Boumous laid it off for Mauricio, whose shot took a slight deflection off Stephen Eze and ended inside the goal.

In the 42nd minute, Fall finally gave the comfort cushion to Lobera's side. Boumous swung in a corner from the right and Fall headed it straight into the net.

In the process, the Senegalese defender scored his 18th goal in the ISL, all coming from headers.

Jamshedpur FC started the second half on a high. Just two minutes after the restart, Javi Hernandez took everyone by surprise by launching an overhead kick from a corner situation.

However, his shot went off the target, without disturbing Amrinder. Odisha FC could have added another goal to their tally in the 54th minute. Boumous dribbled past Pratik and passed the ball to Mauricio on the left.

The Brazilian sent in a cross into the box which was saved by Albino Gomes, however, the rebound fell into Amey Ranawade's feet.

Ranawade was unlucky once again, as his shot was shouldered out by Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC finally got one back in the 62nd minute after Fall's misdirected header ended into his own net.

