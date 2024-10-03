Former captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday termed centre back Anwar Ali an "asset" for Indian football while urging players across the spectrum to stay away from controversies as much as possible. Anwar was handed a four-month ban by All India Football Federation (AIFF) in early September with the governing body holding the player "guilty" of terminating his contract with Mohun Bagan in an unjust manner and signing a new deal with East Bengal, having returned to his parent club Delhi FC. AIFF also sought a compensation amounting to Rs 12.90 crore from Delhi FC and East Bengal.

"I do not know the nitty-gritty of the thing. I don't know exactly what happened. Just purely on Anwar, because I love him and he knows it, he's one of the assets of the national team. I would want him to stay away from controversies as much as possible," Chhetri told PTI in an exclusive interview.

However, AIFF's Player Status Committee issued him a No Objection Certificate following a directive by the Delhi High Court, allowing Anwar to play for Mohun Bagan.

"He knows it. I've called him and I've told him. All the boys in the national team, they know it. All the national team boys, especially the ones who are upcoming and young. I want them to stay away from controversies as much as possible," he said.

"I don't know how much possible was it for him (to avoid the controversy). But I hope going forward, all the prospects of the national team stay away from these things," Chhetri, who was named the brand ambassador of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank here, said.

Chhetri, who retired in June this year from international football, said he is still coming to terms with his decision.

"Why are you asking me difficult questions, man? It's not been nice, I miss it," he said when asked about his life away from the international arena.

"I've got six players from the national team at my club. They come back and tell me stories and I don't like it. I've told them, 'shut up, it's going to take time, I'm not cool with it yet'." "The day I am, I'll speak to them properly and you too. But for now, don't remind me that I'm not a player of the national team," he said.

Chhetri, 40, backed India head coach Manolo Marquez to excel in his dual role with the national team as well as with FC Goa.

"It is challenging, but we know what Manolo has done in the last couple of years. The good thing is the windows, the one that is left. One is the Vietnam window and then one is the March window," he said.

"He'll be able to handle it. Also, the plus point, the pro, (because) the cons we talked about. The pros is that he will know the players. He's watching every game in the ISL because he has to. That really works. He will know exactly what team to pick," he said.

Chhetri said he has enjoyed sharing days of fatherhood with his good friend Virat Kohli, but added that retirement was something neither of them has brought up in their discussions.

"We talk a lot about what's happening now. We talk a lot about different things that sports provide us," he said.

"We talk a lot about kids, that's a common topic now. A lot of diapers, a lot of fun stuff, a lot of crawling. But we haven't talked yet about post retirement stuff, to be very honest." "We talk a lot, but the talks are more about the kids right now and the present scenario, not about what's going to happen after retirement," he added.

Chhetri said he will continue to play in the Indian Super League as long as he can add value to his club Bengaluru FC.

"As long as they can have me, as long as I can add value to the club, as long as I'm happy. The day I think I am not adding any value, the day I think the club doesn't need me, I'll be gone. As simple as that.

"We had a great start for the season. We're at the top right now with 10 points. I don't have a date that I can give you, but as long as I'm enjoying, as long as I'm adding value to the club, I'm here," he said.