Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a vast majority of the team's core ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Auction in Jaipur last week. The IPL franchise led by Virat Kohli sold South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians in a cash trade worth Rs 2.8 crore and traded batsman Mandeep Singh to Kings XI Punjab for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis during the transfer window.

RCB released only four further players in the form of New Zealanders Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson, England's Chris Woakes and uncapped Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan.

RCB finished sixth in the 2018 edition but chose to retain the experienced candidates including captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai's Shivam Dube was picked by RCB for a whopping Rs 5 crore at the auction, while Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who showcased his prowess with the bat against India in the ODI series, costed Rs 4.2 crore to the franchise.

RCB have never won the coveted IPL title and will look to end the title drought in the upcoming season.

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Released players: Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson

Players added: Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 4.2 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 5 crore), Heinrich Klassen (Rs 50 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Himmat Singh (Rs 65 lakh), Prayas Ray Barman (Rs 1.5 crore).