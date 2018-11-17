 
IPL 2019: Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brendon McCullum Has A Message
Updated: 17 November 2018 15:41 IST

Corey Anderson and Chris Woakes were also among the players released by RCB.

Brendon McCullum played six matches for RCB in 2018. (File picture) © AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday released Brendon McCullum among other ahead of the IPL 2019 players' auction. A total of 10 players were released and 14 were retained. After being released by the Bengaluru-based franchise, McCullum took to Twitter and thanked RCB captain Virat Kohli and the team for the time he spent at the franchise. "Thanks to the skipper @imVkohli and all the team @RCBTweets for an enjoyable time in last seasons @IPL. All the best for the season ahead fellas," McCullum tweeted.

RCB have retained captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee among others.

"Thank you guys for a wonderful IPL 2018. It was great having all of you at Bengaluru," the official account of RCB tweeted.

During the 2018 season, McCullum played six matches for RCB and scored 127 runs. McCullum has been playing IPL since 2008 and has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kochi Tuskers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Lions (GL).

McCullum, who last played a T20 on October 18 this year, has played 356 matches and scored 9620 at an average of 30.25, the highest being an unbeaten 158. He has also scored seven centuries, 51 half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained players:

Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee.

Royal Challengers Bangalore released players:

Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson, Aniket Choudhary, Anirudha Joshi, Murugan Ashwin, Manan Vohra, Pavan Deshpande.

