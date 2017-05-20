 
IPL 2017: Of Karn Sharma, Cake and Congratulations - How Mumbai Indians Celebrated Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 20 May 2017 17:34 IST

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the IPL 2017 final and they celebrated with cake back at the team hotel.

Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma was the man of the match in the Second Qualifier vs Kolkata Knight Riders. © BCCI

Karn Sharma was the man of the moment after Mumbai Indians (MI) knocked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of the second Indian Premier League Qualifier on Friday night. Not only did the 29-year-old leg spinner return with figures of 4 for 16 (his career best in IPL), he demolished KKR's top and middle order for the twice champions to collapse in Bengaluru. So it was only appropriate for Karn to cut the celebratory cake back at the team hotel and start the celebrations for the team.

But Hardik Pandya had other plans. As the victorious team walked into the hotel with congratulations pouring in from fans and staff, most of the players smiled and acknowledged the greetings. The large chocolate cake with the message 'Congratulations team MI for your win' stood waiting for the celebrations to begin.

After Karn did the honours by cutting the cake, he expected his teammates to come and take their own pieces but Hardik had other ideas! He and a teammate rushed over to smear the cake on Karn's face and hair as the rest of team laughed and joked. Someone in the background even told the man of the match — happy birthday!

MI have won the IPL twice in the past. They play Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Sunday in Hyderabad for a chance to lift the winners' trophy once again. But they won't find it easy as RPS will be hungry to grab their first title.

However, if Karn Sharma continues his momentum on Sunday and MI batting mainstays contribute, RPS will definitely be in for a tough test.

The brains behind MI's success this season have already surely started planning for the final test but that's all for another day. For now, it's celebrating the Qualifier win and there's no better way to than eating cake!

