Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in training in Ahmedabad on Saturday, on the eve of the opening ODI against the West Indies. India face the Windies in a three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad, with a three-match T20I series to follow in Kolkata. Kohli shared the pictures on his social media profiles on Saturday. The star Indian batter shared four pictures in total. In the first photo, he can be seen running while in the next two, Kohli can be seen diving to take catches. In yet another picture, Kohli can be seen batting in the nets.

Meanwhile, Kohli will have extra motivation to score a century in the upcoming three-match ODI series. Kohli has already scored nine ODI hundreds against West Indies, which is the joint-most by a batter in ODIs against one opposition.

Kohli currently shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar who scored nine ODI centuries against Australia but will take the outright lead if he manages to reach the three-figure mark against the visiting Windies team.

The former India captain, however, has not scored a century across any format since 2019. He did manage to average over 35 despite not scoring a ton in 2020 and 2021.

The year 2022 has started well for the ex-India skipper. In four matches across formats, he has scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80.

All the three matches of the ODI series against the West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first game is slated to take place on Sunday followed by the second on February 9 and the third and final ODI on February 11.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series that will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.