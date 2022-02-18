Virat Kohli came out to bat in the 2nd T20I like a man on a mission. Kohli has had a rather underwhelming series with the bat against the Windies so far, having failed to get runs in the three ODIs and the first T20I. The star batter was looking to make amends on Friday and looked in pristine touch as he scored boundaries at will at the start of India's innings.

The wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell around him but he kept going to keep India's run-rate at a good pace.

Kohli hit seven boundaries to reach the score of 46 and then decided to launch off spinner Roston Chase towards the boundary. The tall Jason Holder was next to the ropes and put in a valiant effort but couldn't stop the ball from going over the ropes as Kohli brought up his half-century in style.

Kohli it seemed was set for a big one but Chase produced a fantastic delivery almost immediately to get rid of the former India captain.

The ball spun from outside the off stump and went past Kohli's gate, between bat and pad, to hit the stumps. The Indian batting great was clean bowled for 52 and once again an innings from Kohli that promised so much ended in disappointment for him and the fans.

Kohli has looked in good touch in limited overs cricket and produced some good knocks in Test cricket too but he has not been able to score a century since November 2019.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had asked the media recently to not bother Kohli by questioning his form. He had backed Kohli to get runs soon and the Indian number 3 responded by scoring a strokeful half-century on Friday,