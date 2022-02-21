Rohit Sharma has experienced a dream start to his era as India's full-time white-ball captain. After clean sweeping the West Indies in the three-match ODI series, India also whitewashed visitors in the T20I series. Speaking on Sports Tak, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar recently shared his views on Rohit's captaincy so far. The legendary batter said that the 34-year-old batter has changed the mindset of the team, adding that the players have more clarity about their roles.

"The way he has steadied the team, the players have the clarity (about their roles). I am not saying that the clarity wasn't there before as that would be wrong as I am not inside the dressing room. From the way Rohit Sharma speaks, it seems like players know their roles and knows what the captain and team expects from them. So, the players are trying their best to live up to the expectations and responsibility," said Gavaskar.

Rohit, who had replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the white-ball team, has also been named as India's Test captain ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka next month.

The BCCI made the announcement while naming India's T20I and Test squads for the upcoming visit of Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is, followed by two Tests.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on February 24 while the second and third matches will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27, respectively.

Meanwhile, the first Test will be played in Mohali from March 4-8.

The second Test will be a day/night affair and will be played in Bengaluru from March 12-16.