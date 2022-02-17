It's difficult to get the eyes off Rohit Sharma when the camera is on him, which is quite often the case now ever since he took over as India's limited-overs captain. He doesn't have that intense, battle-ready face of a Virat Kohli, neither does he stay almost reactionless like MS Dhoni. Rohit in fact, has an own way of reacting on the cricket field. One such incident took place during India vs West Indies first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. In between the confusion of whether to go for a DRS listening to the bowler Ravi Bishnoi and former captain Virat Kohli, Rohit found time to pass on a comment at the on-field umpire's wide call. "Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar?" (How can you call it a wide?) Rohit said when the umpire stretched his arms ignoring a confident appeal from debutant Bishnoi.

It all transpired in the 8th over of the West Indies innings when Bishnoi's slider appeared to have brushed the pad of Roston Chase before landing on Rishabh Pant's gloves. The leg-spinner was up in a huge appeal but the umpire called it a wide instead.

Virat Kohli was quick to run in and the stump mics caught him saying, "Do awaaz aya hai" (I head two sounds).

Rohit, who was standing at leg slip, then asked, "Do reviews hai na?" (We have two reviews, right).

"Do awaaz aya hai, main bol raha hu le le," replied Kohli (I head two sounds, go for it).

Rohit then signaled for DRS with a cheeky smile on his face.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Takes DRS After Virat Kohli Says "Do Awaz Hai" Following Ravi Bishnoi Appeal. Then Umpire Does This...

The drama did not end there. The square-leg umpire then walked in to inform Rohit that the umpires are anyway going upstairs to check the stumping as Pant had also whipped the bails off. So, the caught behind appeal will invariably be checked and India don't need to use a review.

As it turned out, the replays showed that Chase hadn't hit the ball, which had actually rubbed off his pads. The West Indies right-hander also had his foot inside the crease, which meant he was safe.

In the end, the umpire reversed his decision of calling it a wide.

India went on to win the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ravi Bishnoi was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 17 on debut. India restricted West Indies to 157 for 7 and then knocked the target off in 18.5 overs with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 40 and Suryakumar Yadav remaining unbeaten on 34.

