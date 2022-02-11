Dwayne Bravo took to social media on Thursday and decided to have some fun at the expense of his "best friend" and former West Indian teammate Kieron Pollard. Bravo, who bid adieu to international cricket after making an appearance in West Indies' final game of the T20 World Cup 2021, shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram handle. The meme has a picture of Kieron Pollard, the current West Indian white-ball captain, with the word "missing" emblazoned at the top. At the bottom of the meme reads a line "Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket".

"This is really a Sad day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police," Bravo captioned the meme.

The meme refers to Pollard's dismissal in the first ODI. The Windies skipper was dismissed for a golden duck by Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in first of the three ODIs in Ahmedabad.

Pollard missed the next ODI on Wednesday due to a niggle and is also not part of the West Indies playing XI for the ongoing final ODI.

Many cricketers, including Pollard himself, replied to Bravo's post.

"Gotta love them," wrote Pollard along a few laughing emojis.

"Goood one," wrote Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni while others like Harbhajan Singh and Fidel Edwards reacted with laughing emojis.

India clinched the three-match series with a game remaining by winning the first and second ODI in emphatic fashion.

The hosts outplayed the West Indians by six wickets in the opening ODI and followed it up with a 44-run victory in the second.

In the third and final match, India won the toss and elected to bat.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side made four changes to the playing XI from the previous game. Out went KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahal coming in.