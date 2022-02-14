Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming India vs West Indies T20I series due to a left hamstring muscle strain. The all-rounder suffered the injury during the third ODI vs West Indies in Ahmedabad. Also, the All-India Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as his replacement. The upcoming T20I series is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is set to start on Wednesday.

Sundar marked his return to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a lengthy layoff due to a hand injury suffered during the England tour.

Also, he missed the ODI series vs South Africa due to getting tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier India hosted West Indies in a three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts had a clean sweep, winning 3-0. It was also Rohit's debut as full-time white-ball captain.

He took over in December last year. In the first ODI, the hosts won by six wickets. Chasing a target of 177 runs, India reached 178 for four in 28 overs.

In the second ODI, India won by 44 runs after successfully defending a target of 238 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 193 in 46 overs.

Meanwhile, in the final ODI, India won by 96 runs after setting a target of 266. West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs.