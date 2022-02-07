Vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian camp in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the 2nd ODI vs West Indies. Pacer Navdeep Saini also came out of Covid-19 isolation and was back in the nets. The trio were seen training at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both sides set to face each other on Wednesday. The BCCI also took to Twitter to share photos and captioned it as, "Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today."

Here are the photos:

Look who are here!



The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Nb9Gmkx98f — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

Rahul missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Mayank was completing his quarantine as he was added to the squad last week due to Covid-19 cases in the home side's camp.

Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday. Chasing a target of 177 runs, India reached 178 for four in 28 overs.

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed 60 runs off 51 deliveries. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda set up an unbeaten partnership to win the match for India.

Initially, a four-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal helped India bowl out West Indies for 176 in 43.5 overs.

Promoted

Jason Holder top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 57 runs off 71 balls.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna bagged three and two wickets respectively.