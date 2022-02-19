India beat the West Indies in a thrilling second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday night to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series. The victory helped India become only the second team after Pakistan to win 100 T20Is in men's cricket. India have played a total of 155 matches, winning 100 (including Super Over wins), losing 51 and 4 no results. Pakistan have played 189 T20Is and have registered 118 victories. India (65.23 per cent) incidentally have a better win percentage than Pakistan (64.4 per cent).

Among teams that have played more than 50 T20Is, only Afghanistan (67.97) have a better win percentage than India.

On Friday in Kolkata, India buoyed by half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant powered to 186 for five after being asked to bat by the West Indies.

Kohli scored 52 off 41 balls while Pant blasted an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls. Pant and Venkatesh Iyer's partnership proved to be crucial for India as the duo added 76 runs off just 35 balls to help India reach an imposing score.

India struck in the powerplay overs through Yuzvendra Chahal to put the West Indies on the backfoot in the chase. Ravi Bishnoi removed Brandon King in the ninth over to extend India's advantage.

However, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell took matters into their own hands and smashed fine half-centuries to put the visitors in a strong position. The duo added 100 runs off 60 balls to take the West Indies within touching distance.

But some fine death bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel ensured that the West Indies fell short by eight runs.

Pooran scored 62 off 41 balls while Powell remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 balls.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.