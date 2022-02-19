Team India are expected to make a string of changes to their playing XI for the third and final T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, in particular, are most likely to find a place in the playing XI. The BCCI confirmed that batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss the final T20I, and have been released from the team's bio-bubble. The pair will also miss the upcoming T20I series against the Sri Lanka.

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, February 20.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

