Virat Kohli was once again left disappointed as he got dismissed for a two-ball duck in the ongoing third ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The former India captain has been in poor batting form lately and was also dismissed cheaply in the first and second ODIs. On the fifth delivery of the fourth over, the former India captain nicked a length delivery by Odean Smith to wicketkeeper Shai Hope for an easy catch. Fans and experts on Twitter reacted to the batter's dismissal. Cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle took to the social media platform and wrote, "Ther isn't a player in the world who hasn't gone through the kind of phase Virat Kohli is going through. When the greats come back, they make up for it. I look forward to seeing Virat in that phase again."

Meanwhile, a cricket fan had a different take on the situation and asked for the team management to give chances to other youngsters.

"I think you have to rest @imVkohli and give chance to other youngster who is in the bench", the user tweeted.

"From one century per series to one duck per series. Virat Kohli has came a long way in his career", another fan said.

"Virat Kohli scored 2 half centuries in 3 games against Australia in Australia. 2 half centuries in 3 games against no 1 ranked team England. 2 half centuries in 3 games against SA in SA but failed to score against WI", tweeted a fan.

Another fan backed the batter and stated that he would overcome his poor run of form soon.

"He hasn't scored 43 ODI centuries and 70 overall just to hear "that he is finished." Blips do come in careers and the greatest know how to overcome it", the fan tweeted.

Here are the other reactions:

This is also the first time since 2015 that Kohli has failed to cross 50-plus in a series. The last time he failed to do so was against Bangladesh in June 2015.

In the second ODI, Kohli was dismissed for 18 runs off 30 balls but India went on to win by 44 runs.

Meanwhile in the first ODI, he could only score eight runs off four deliveries before losing his wicket. India won the match by six wickets in Ahmedabad.