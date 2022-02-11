After their defeat in South Africa this year, India bounced back in style and clinched the ongoing three-match ODI series vs West Indies in Ahmedabad with a game remaining. 2-0 up, the hosts will be aiming to complete a clean sweep in the ongoing third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. All eyes will also be on Shikhar Dhawan during the third ODI, who missed the first two games. The opener missed the first ODI after testing positive for Covid-19 and resumed training before the second match but wasn't included in the playing XI. The veteran will be hoping to put in a good display especially with the rising competition for the opener slots within the Indian setup. Such was the competition that the experienced cricketer wasn't included in last year's T20 World Cup squad. Ahead of the third ODI, Dhawan was asked about the competition for openers in the national team. Answering the question, he revealed he had shifted focus from "contribution to competition".

"I feel 4-5 years back, yes it used to. But with time, a person gets matured and it's a very good thing that we have got so many openers in this side. But I've shifted my focus from contribution to competition. So I believe in contribution", he said.

"So I contribute then I feel like I don't have any competition. Just myself", he quipped.

During the second ODI, India successfully defended a target of 238 runs to defeat the West Indies by 44 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 64 runs off 83 balls as they posted 237 for nine in 50 overs.

Chasing a target of 238 runs, the West Indies were bowled out for 193 in 46 overs with Prasidh Krishna registering a four-wicket haul for India. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur was also in good form and took two dismissals. Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda bagged a wicket each.

Team India had won the first ODI by six wickets.