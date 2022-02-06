IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI, Live Score: India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of three-match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be India's 1000th game in the 50-over format, which is the most by any team in any format. India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed on the eve of the first ODI that he'll open the innings with Ishan Kishan in the first ODI. Ahead of the start of the series, seven members of the Indian team, including four players -- Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini -- had tested positive for COVID-19. While Mayank Agarwal was added to the ODI squad as cover, Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan were drafted into the team for the first ODI. The ODI series will be played without fans in Ahmedabad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

