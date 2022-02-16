Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut in the first T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday. Bishnoi was handed over the India cap ahead of the toss, with the likes of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma cheering him on. Bishnoi was one of the star performers of the Indian U-19 team, that finished runners-up in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup. The leggie has been touted to do well in international cricket for a while and this is a big opportunity for the youngster to impress head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as they look to firm up the structure of their squad for the ICC World Cup later this year.

Bishnoi has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab over the past two seasons. He was selected as one of the draft picks by new team Lucknow Super Giants, ahead of the mega IPL auction this month.

His new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants took to Twitter to wish him ahead of the match.

"Ravi Bishnoi making his debut today for team India. Go well man @bishnoi0056 #INDvWI #RaviBishnoi," LSG posted on Twitter along with a photo of Bishnoi.

Ravi Bishnoi making his debut today for team India ????????

Go well man @bishnoi0056 #INDvWI #RaviBishnoi pic.twitter.com/Ru7CX64FCf — Lucknow Super Giants FC (@LucknowFC) February 16, 2022

Bishnoi has so far picked up 24 wickets in 23 matches in the IPL