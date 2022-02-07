Watch: How Virat Kohli Persuaded Captain Rohit Sharma To Take DRS In India's 1st ODI vs West Indies
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli made a crucial intervention, convincing Rohit Sharma to make a correct call under DRS in the opening ODI against the West Indies.
- Virat Kohli persuaded Rohit Sharma to take the DRS
- The rest of the Indian players were unsure if there was an edge
- India beat West Indies by six wickets in the opening ODI
Virat Kohli made a crucial intervention to persuade his successor as India captain, Rohit Sharma, to make a correct call under the Decision Review System (DRS) in the team's opening ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident took place in the 22nd over of West Indies' innings when Shamarh Brooks seemed to have nicked a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery to India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The umpire, however, didn't lift the finger and even the Team India players seemed unsure of whether there was an outside edge.
"Rohit, bat pe laga hai aur bat pad pe laga hai; 100% bat laga hai. Mere ko toh laga out hai," Kohli was heard telling Rohit before the latter decided to take a review. ("Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad; 100% the ball touched the bat. To me it looked like it was out.")
Here is the video of the exchange between Kohli and Rohit:
ICYMI - @ImRo45 : Kya hai? Out hai?@imVkohli : Mere hisaab se out hai.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022
Kohli's confidence about the ball taking an edge off the bat wasn't unfounded as it turned out. Replays vindicated Kohli, showing that the ball took the edge of Brooks' bat.
The wicket proved crucial as it reduced the visiting side to 78/6. West Indies would lose another wicket after adding another run before Jason Holder scored a fighting knock of 57 and combined with Fabian Allen (29) for a 78-run stand for the eighth wicket to help them reach a total of 176.
Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/49 as West Indies were bowled out in 43.5 overs. Washington Sundar (3/30) grabbed three wickets while Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) took the rest of the wickets.
India chased down the target without much fuss with Rohit Sharma hitting a fine half-century.