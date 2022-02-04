A new era in Indian cricket is upon us with Rohit Sharma at the helm of the limited-overs structure. After an inspiring stay as a leader in all formats, Kohli made way for Rohit Sharma to take over as the skipper going forward. Much is expected from Rohit Sharma after proving his worth as the captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI) over the years. The Rohit-Rahul Dravid partnership could very well be the centre of attention in its initial period with tricky assignments coming up, including the T20 World Cup 2022 and the 50-over Cricket World Cup at home next year. However, there is still time for the two mega events and the focus would surely be on starting well, beginning with the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies at home from February 6.

The series consists of three ODIs, all to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad followed by a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Looking at the first match this week, India are in line to set a huge record in the ODI format. They will become the first-ever team to play 1,000 ODIs. No other team has reached the 1000-ODI landmark till now. They have a total of 518 wins and 431 losses against their name with a win percentage of 54.54.

In the list of most ODIs played, India stand at the top with 999 currently, followed by Australia who have played 958 games. Pakistan is the only other team to have played more than 900 games, with 936 ODIs under their belt.