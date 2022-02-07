Rohit Sharma began his tenure as full-time Team India white-ball captain with a six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first ODI of their three-game series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 177 runs, Rohit registered a half-century to help his side reach 178 for four in 28 overs. The swashbuckling batter received plenty of praise from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who also rated his performance "on a scale of 10". Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "This is the kind of perfect start he wanted. Even before that he tossed the coin in such a way that Pollard called it wrong. So you got to remember that right from the beginning he got it right. Therefore with a win like this it is always a good start and he contributed to the win; in terms of scoring with what is your specialty, that is batting."

"You have done that and of course been able to make the bowling changes, the field placing. You get just about everything right. So I think if you ask me on a scale of 10, I will give him 9.99", he further added.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl. Yuzvendra Chahal registered a four-wicket haul to help India bowl out West Indies for 176 runs in 43.5 overs.

Jason Holder top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 57 runs off 71 balls.

Promoted

Meanwhile, Rohit hammered 60 runs off 51 balls in the chase while Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 36 balls.

Both sides will face each other in the second ODI on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.