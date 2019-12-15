 
Virat Kohli Opens Up About Ravindra Jadeja Run Out, Says "Don't Know Where The Rules Are"

Updated: 15 December 2019 22:59 IST

In the 48th over of India's innings, there was drama as Ravindra Jadeja was given run out after a delayed umpire call.

Virat Kohli had some stern words about Ravindra Jadeja's controversial dismissal. © AFP

Virat Kohli had some stern words about Ravindra Jadeja's controversial dismissal during the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Chennai on Sunday. Kohli said that the people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders what to do. "The thought is simple, the fielder asked 'how is that' and the umpire said 'not out'. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I've never seen that happen in cricket. I don't know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field. I think that's exactly what happened there," Kohli added.

In the 48th over of India's innings, there was drama as Jadeja was given run out after a delayed umpire call. 

Roston Chase hit the stumps at the bowler's end where Jadeja was running and South African umpire Shaun George did not call for the third umpire. 

But replays suggested Jadeja was short of his crease, prompting the on-field official to refer it to the TV umpire who then gave it out, as an angry Kohli shook his head in disapproval in the dressing room.

As far as the match is concerned, centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope powered the visitors to an eight-wicket win over India after chasing down a target of 288 with 13 balls to spare.

The West Indies now lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second ODI to be played in Vizag on Wednesday.

