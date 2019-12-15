 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer

Updated: 15 December 2019 15:01 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan named his favourite cricketer and also called him a "Dabangg player".

Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer
Salman Khan was promoting his upcoming movie. © AFP

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is promoting his upcoming movie 'Dabangg 3' these days, revealed the name of his favourite cricketer during the India vs West Indies series official broadcasters' pre-match show on Sunday. Salman Khan called former India captain MS Dhoni his favourite cricketer, adding he is a "Dabangg player". Apart from speaking about MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, also said, he knows Kedar Jadhav personally. "I personally know Kedar Jadhav...Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player," Salman said.

Dhoni, meanwhile, continues to stay out of cricketing action. During his time away from the field, he has been spotted enjoying some downtime with his family and friends.

Dhoni, 38, has been out of action from international cricket ever since India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-finals to New Zealand as he had taken a sabbatical.

The break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour. Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He was also not included in the squads for the limited-overs series against the West Indies at home.

His retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 98 T20Is and is regarded as one of the most successful captains on the international circuit.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2019/20 Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Salman Khan named his favourite cricketer
  • He also called him a "Dabangg player"
  • Salman Khan, also said, he knows Kedar Jadhav personally
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni's Fitness Ahead Of T20 World Cup
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
MS Dhoni Casts His Vote In Ranchi. Fans Love It
MS Dhoni Casts His Vote In Ranchi. Fans Love It
MS Dhoni Will Not Impose Himself On Indian Team, Says Ravi Shastri
MS Dhoni Will Not Impose Himself On Indian Team, Says Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Special Message For MS Dhoni Was "The Most Retweeted Sports-Related Tweet" In Year 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.