MS Dhoni Casts His Vote In Ranchi. Fans Love It

Updated: 12 December 2019 16:37 IST

MS Dhoni, out of action on the cricket field, was seen casting his vote in Ranchi during the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

MS Dhoni is on a sabbatical from cricket since India's World Cup exit. © Twitter/ANI

MS Dhoni was spotted casting his vote at a polling station in Ranchi during the third of the five-phased Assembly elections in Jharkhand on Thursday. The former India captain is on a sabbatical from cricket since India's World Cup exit in July 2019. MS Dhoni has missed bilateral series with the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh since then. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who is a Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint after taking break from cricket.

After the Army stint, Dhoni has been spotted spending his time with family and friends on various occasions.

Amid rising speculations on his retirement, Dhoni recently broke his silence and said, "don't ask me till January".

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said in an interview that Dhoni will play the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) and will take a call on his future after that.

Shastri believed that no one should "mess around with" the plans of the World Cup-winning captain.

"That guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him. He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL," Shastri said.

"The amount of sport he has played... if he puts himself in contention... if he feels after the IPL that 'I am good enough to play for India', don't mess around with that," he added.

Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that there is enough time to decide on veteran wicketkeeper's future.

"There is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you'll find out in time," Ganguly said.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. He led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the IPL title thrice -- in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

