 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Ends Stint With Territorial Army: Report

Updated: 18 August 2019 11:34 IST

MS Dhoni had taken a break from cricket following the World Cup 2019 and joined the the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint.

MS Dhoni Ends Stint With Territorial Army: Report
MS Dhoni is next expected to appear in Indian colours when they host South Africa. © AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni's spell with his Territorial Army unit has ended. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is now in New Delhi with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Dhoni had taken a break from cricket following the conclusion of India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup that was held in England and in that period, he joined the the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint. The 37-year-old, who holds an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, completed his stint on August 15

Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force and took the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty.

He was later in Ladakh on the eve of the 73rd Indendence Day and images of him playing cricket with the kids there was all over the social media. 

Rishabh Pant stood behind the stumps for India in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

Dhoni is next expected to appear in Indian colours when they host South Africa for a three-match T20I series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni's spell with his Territorial Army unit has ended
  • He is now in New Delhi with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva
  • Dhoni had taken a break from cricket after the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Plays Cricket With Kids In Leh. See Picture
MS Dhoni Plays Cricket With Kids In Leh. See Picture
"MS Dhoni And Stephen Fleming Are Best Captain-Coach Combination", Says Shane Watson
"MS Dhoni And Stephen Fleming Are Best Captain-Coach Combination", Says Shane Watson
MS Dhoni Celebrates 73rd Independence Day In Ladakh: Reports
MS Dhoni Celebrates 73rd Independence Day In Ladakh: Reports
"Awaiting Its Citizenship": Sakshi Singh Dhoni Shares Picture Of MS Dhoni
"Awaiting Its Citizenship": Sakshi Singh Dhoni Shares Picture Of MS Dhoni's Newest "Toy"
MS Dhoni Brand Ambassador Of Indian Army, Says Senior Army Official: Report
MS Dhoni Brand Ambassador Of Indian Army, Says Senior Army Official: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.