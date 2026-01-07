Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia look to extend their dominance on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test encounter against England. Steve Smith slammed a brilliant century to put Australia in control on Day 3. Smith slammed 129 off 205 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six as Australia took a lead of 134 runs. Beau Webster (42*) was also unbeaten at the crease along with Smith. For England, Brydon Carse took three wickets while Ben Stokes took two. Earlier, Travis Head slammed a brilliant 163 off 166 deliveries. (Live Scorecard)