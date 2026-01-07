Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia look to extend their dominance on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test encounter against England.
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia look to extend their dominance on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test encounter against England. Steve Smith slammed a brilliant century to put Australia in control on Day 3. Smith slammed 129 off 205 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six as Australia took a lead of 134 runs. Beau Webster (42*) was also unbeaten at the crease along with Smith. For England, Brydon Carse took three wickets while Ben Stokes took two. Earlier, Travis Head slammed a brilliant 163 off 166 deliveries. (Live Scorecard)
5th Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Jan 04, 2026
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
518/7 (124.0)
ENG
384
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.18
Batsman
Steve Smith
129* (205)
Beau Webster
42 (58)
Bowler
Josh Tongue
89/1 (27)
Will Jacks
31/0 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 4 Live
It was a long and difficult day for the English bowlers, who toiled tirelessly on a pitch that was still offering some up and down bounce and was deteriorating with every session that went by. Brydon Carse was the pick of the attack for the visitors, claiming three hard-earned wickets, while captain Ben Stokes could not add to his two scalps from the previous day. Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell each managed one wicket apiece, but overall, it was a day that belonged to the home side. The game has swung massively in Australia's favour over the last 5 sessions of cricket, and a significant amount of pressure now rests on England's shoulders to execute an early collapse on Day 4 and regain some of the lost momentum. Do join us at 11 pm GMT (Tuesday night) as it is another early start by 30 miutes but you can tune in to our build-up even before that. Cheers!
Steve Smith, the star of the day, is now down for a quick chat with Adam Gilchrist. Smith says that it felt nice batting out there on what was a pretty good wicket. Adds that he started batting when Travis Head was still out there and when you are at the other end watching Head bat, you forget about yourself, but thankfully, he was able to get going as well. Reckons that things worked out well today and they managed to build a couple of good partnerships, and the focus is now on taking that lead past the 200-run mark before the wicket really starts playing tricks. On going past some big names like Greg Chappell and others, he says that he didn't know about that and he just loves playing at his home ground and loves the crowd here. On being asked about his mannerisms out in the middle, Smudge adds that when he is feeling good and batting well, those sorts of things just flow in that way.
While Head's early brilliance was a major highlight, it was the century from Steve Smith that ultimately stole the limelight for the day. Smith appeared imperious from the moment he arrived at the crease, displaying the characteristic focus, determination, and unique technique that define his game. He expertly marshalled the Australian innings post-Lunch, orchestrating partnerships and steadily accumulating runs with a masterful display of strokeplay. As the day drew to a close, Smith remained unbeaten, alongside Beau Webster at the other end, the duo having already added 81 big runs. They will aim to extend this partnership and the overall lead significantly when play resumes on Day 4.
The Australian batters delivered a stellar performance, systematically dismantling England's slim hopes. They efficiently erased the first-innings deficit before establishing a commanding lead that exceeded 100 runs, 134 to be precise, by the close of play. Travis Head set a blistering pace in the morning session, continuing his superb form with a dominant century before being trapped in front of the stumps for a superb 163. Michael Neser offered resilient support, expertly navigating a challenging period for a patient 24. Subsequent partnerships throughout the middle order, featuring valuable contributions from Cameron Green and Beau Webster, further compounded England's misery, all while rotating the strike alongside the innings' anchor, Steve Smith.
The 'Jane McGrath day' of this Pink Ashes Test commenced with a palpable sense of optimism, embracing both the high stakes of the contest and the noble charitable cause underpinning the occasion. Labeled 'Pink Day', the event saw a widespread adoption of the colour in support of the McGrath Foundation. Players from both teams swapped their traditional caps for the pink versions, the stumps were painted pink, and players' shirts featured pink lettering and numbers. Supporters enthusiastically joined in, contributing to a striking visual spectacle, and the Ladies Stand was symbolically renamed the Jane McGrath Stand for the duration. This vibrant sea of pink provided a poignant and colourful backdrop to the day's play at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Australia, starting from a strong overnight position of 116 for 2, focused on solidifying their advantage and batting England into a difficult position.
An educated edge from Beau Webster to end proceedings on Day 3. This is floated full and wide outside off, Webster reaches out and opens the bat face, gliding it off the edge and through the third man region. It is chased down but the batters pick up two runs and that will be STUMPS ON DAY 3!
Shorter in length, angled into middle, Webster rocks back and plays it back to the bowler.
A bit fuller, on off and middle, Webster leans on to defend.
Good length, turning into the pads, nudged away wide of short leg by Webster.
On a shorter length around off, Webster rocks back to defend.
Dragged length outside off, angling it in, Webster goes back and makes room, angling it through backward point for a couple of runs. Oh, and Webster is charging for the third run and is halfway down the pitch when he has to turn back. A better throw might have gotten him and actually, Smith slipped while turning for the third run, which is why he had to deny it.
The last over of the day. Who will bowl it? It will be Will Jacks to continue...
Fuller this time ad attacking the stumps, Smith leans on the block.
Back of a length and around off, Tongue gets some extra lift off the deck and Smith is taken by surprise. Smith looks to ride the bounce but catches a blow on the gloves.
Not perfectly timed and that's a good hustle from Matthew Potts to save a run for his side. A low full toss around off, Beau Webster leans on and drives it back past the bowler but off the toe end of the blade. Potts from mid off hares after it and keeps it down to three runs.
Short of a length and on off, angles in with a bit more bounce. Webster rises with the bounce and tucks it behind square leg.
A bit fuller and bowled from wider on the crease, attacking the off stump. Webster leans on and gets it off the outer half of the blade towards cover.
Back of a length and outside off, Webster stays upright and pushes it down wide of point. He looks for the single but Smith quickly sends him back.
On a dragged length and at the stumps, Webster comes forward and flicks it away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
Oh, a bit of turn on offer and that could have easily gone to hand. Tossed up, on a nagging length and around off, Webster looks to defend but the ball catches the inside egde and goes well to the right of the short leg fielder.