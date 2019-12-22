Fabian Allen, who made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in 2018, bought his father a new car after his early success on the international circuit. Fabian Allen believes his father's love and support is one of the reasons why he has reached so far in life. "Dad you never have it at the time when it needed but u never turn your back on me u still show me love and support, your one of the reason why am here and now god bless me so I could able to buy u a new car I love you daddy," Fabian Allen wrote in the post dedicated to his father on Instagram.

Allen, 24, has featured in 12 ODIs and 11 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for the West Indies. However, he is yet to be a regular feature for the West Indies in both the formats.

The all-rounder made his last appearance for the West Indies in the T20I series against Afghanistan in November, this year.

Allen had recovered from an injury and was part of the West Indies T20I squad for the series against India. He, however, did not get a single game in the three-match series, which the West Indies lost by a 1-2 margin.

Allen has done well in first-class cricket, having scored 696 runs from 13 matches at an average of 33.14. He also has a high score of unbeaten 169 in this format and has scored two centuries and four half-centuries. He also has 10 wickets in first-class cricket with an economy rate of 3.06.

In T20s, Allen has featured 27 times and scored 401 runs at an average of 25.06. He has scored two half-centuries in this format and has 14 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.5.