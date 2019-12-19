 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: KL Rahul's "Mystery" Century Celebration Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

Updated: 19 December 2019 17:38 IST

KL Rahul's "mystery celebration" after hitting a century in the second ODI between India and West Indies triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

India vs West Indies: KL Rahul
KL Rahul celebrated his third ODI century in a mysterious manner. © Twitter

KL Rahul, who scored his third One-day International (ODI) century during the second match between India and West Indies on Wednesday, triggered a meme fest on Twitter with his century celebration. KL Rahul celebrated his century by closing his eyes and putting his fingers beside his ears, which left many fans confused on Twitter. One fan posted his picture and wrote: "Galti ho gayi Bhagwaan. Fir kabhi Koffee With Karan mein nahi jaaunga (I have committed a mistake, oh God. I will never again go to Koffee with Karan".

One of the fans also thought it was a "mystery celebration".

"Haters gonna hate! Best way is to not listen them," another fan tweeted.

"When all your friends are discussing their plans for 31st December and you have no money," one more fan tweeted.

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Rahul reached his third ODI century with the help of eight fours and three sixes. He also forged an opening stand of 227-run with Rohit Sharma. The match-winning partnership helped India level the three-match series 1-1 with the West Indies. The series decider will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Rahul, 27, has played 25 ODIs for India. He has scored 812 runs in this format at an average of 40.60.

Rahul also looked in good touch during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies, scoring two half-centuries, with the high score of 91 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2019/20 Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul celebrated his third ODI century in a mysterious manner
  • He reached his century with the help of eight fours and three sixes
  • Rahul also looked in good touch during the T20Is
