KL Rahul slammed the 3rd century of his One-day International career as he registered the big score against the West Indies in the second match of the three-game series in Vizag on Wednesday. India were asked to bat by West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put the visiting attack to the sword. Rahul was in great form and initially outscored his more illustrious partner as the Indian opening stand sailed past the century stand with ease. The Karnataka batsman showed immense skill, with his century coming with the aid of eight fours and three sixes .

India were one-down in the three-match series, having lost the first match Chennai rather convincingly by eight wickets. The third match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

Incidentally, Rohit was much behind Rahul in the race for half-century but reached the three-figure mark before the Karnataka batsman. The biscuit coloured 22-yard, devoid of any grass, was supposed to be a nightmare for the bowlers and it stayed true to its character.

As Rohit took his own sweet time to settle down, Rahul went on the offensive taking on Cottrell first up with a flurry of boundaries.

With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, Rahul hit his first six over point off Jason Holder and then hit left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for a six over long-on as the team total of 50 was reached.

By the time Rahul was into his 30s, Rohit hadn't crossed 20 but it was just a matter of time. Once his Mumbai Indians teammate Alzarri Joseph came into the attack and the pull shot also came out of the drawer. Alzarri's extra bounce was exactly what Rohit required as he rode on top of it and played a range of strokes to slowly catch up.

(With PTI inputs)