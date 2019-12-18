West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India in Vizag on Wednesday. India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Shivam Dube in their playing XI while the West Indies made two changes in their team. "Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss," Virat Kohli said at the toss. "That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game," he added. (Live Scorecard)