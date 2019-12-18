 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl, Shardul Thakur Replaces Shivam Dube For India

Updated:18 December 2019 13:14 IST
Live Score, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India have brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Shivam Dube in the playing XI.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl, Shardul Thakur Replaces Shivam Dube For India
IND vs WI ODI live score: India lost the first match of the ODI series in Chennai. © AFP

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India in Vizag on Wednesday. India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Shivam Dube in their playing XI while the West Indies made two changes in their team. "Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss," Virat Kohli said at the toss. "That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game," he added. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • 13:10 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    West Indies Playing XI!

    The West Indies have made a couple of changes to their winning combination. Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre are back in the XI. 


    Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.
  • 13:07 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    India Playing XI!

    India have dropped Shivam Dube and brought in Shardul Thakur to strengthen their bowling department.

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
  • 13:03 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    West Indies opt to bowl!

    West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI.
  • 12:52 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Toss in 10 minutes!

    We are just minutes away from the toss in Vizag.
  • 12:49 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    It is a must-win game for the hosts!

    After suffering a defeat in the series opener in Chennai, India will look to bounce back in a must-win game to take the three-match ODI series into a decider.
  • 12:44 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One-Day International between India and the West Indies. 
    Comments
