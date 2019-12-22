 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: India Eye 10th Straight Series Win Against West Indies

Updated:22 December 2019 12:47 IST

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: India will look to end the year on a high as they take on West Indies in their final match of 2019.

IND vs WI ODI live score: Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard have had an intense competition on the field. © Twitter

India take on West Indies in the crucial series-decider today in Cuttack, which is also both teams' last match of the year. If India win, it would be their tenth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against the visitors. For West Indies, a series win against the second-ranked ODI side would be a massive confidence boost. The home side will be hoping for a strong performance again from the top order and will also be buoyed by the good form shown by the middle-order batsmen, which has for a long time given selection headaches to the team management. The West Indies, on their part, will again look to Shai Hope to anchor their batting while hoping for a better showing from the bowlers, who could do little to stop India from posting a massive total in the second ODI in Vizag. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, straight from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack:

  • 12:47 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Race to top the run charts!

    Rohit Sharma - 1427
    Shai Hope - 1303
    Virat Kohli - 1292

    That is how many runs these three maestros have accumulated in 2019. The top-three run-getters of the year will all be batting today, so a little personal battle is also on the cards to add some more spice to the competition.
  • 12:45 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Maiden ODI Cap For Navdeep Saini

    Brought into the squad to replace the injured Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini received his maiden ODI cap today
  • 12:17 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Maturity, responsibility the keys behind Shreyas Iyer's ascension

    Shreyas Iyer has come in and seemingly solved India's problems in the middle order. He has shown that he can be the number four batsman they have been searching for with some solid knocks as well as devastating cameos. The Mumbai batsman spoke about the changes he made in his game to make the step up and seal a spot in the Indian team. Read here
  • 12:15 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Rivalries on the field only? There are some brewing off it too...

    Shivam Dube and Jason Holder locked horns in a table tennis match ahead of the match. Find out how they fared!
  • 12:13 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Team India enjoy some down-time by the pool

    While fans must have been fretting over the series decider today, the Indian team decided to take a breather and chill by the pool. Watch how Virat Kohli and co. unwound ahead of the match in Cuttack


  • 12:06 (IST)Dec 22, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to the third ODI of what has been an exciting series with some brilliant cricket on display from both sides. Will we see a nail-biting finish in this crucial series decider?

    Given the kind of form shown by both teams, you wouldn't want to bet against it!
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs West Indies 2019/20 Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Cricket Live Blogs India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
    Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score
