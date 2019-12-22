India take on West Indies in the crucial series-decider today in Cuttack, which is also both teams' last match of the year. If India win, it would be their tenth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against the visitors. For West Indies, a series win against the second-ranked ODI side would be a massive confidence boost. The home side will be hoping for a strong performance again from the top order and will also be buoyed by the good form shown by the middle-order batsmen, which has for a long time given selection headaches to the team management. The West Indies, on their part, will again look to Shai Hope to anchor their batting while hoping for a better showing from the bowlers, who could do little to stop India from posting a massive total in the second ODI in Vizag. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 12:47 (IST)Dec 22, 2019
Race to top the run charts!Rohit Sharma - 1427Shai Hope - 1303Virat Kohli - 1292That is how many runs these three maestros have accumulated in 2019. The top-three run-getters of the year will all be batting today, so a little personal battle is also on the cards to add some more spice to the competition.
- 12:17 (IST)Dec 22, 2019
Maturity, responsibility the keys behind Shreyas Iyer's ascensionShreyas Iyer has come in and seemingly solved India's problems in the middle order. He has shown that he can be the number four batsman they have been searching for with some solid knocks as well as devastating cameos. The Mumbai batsman spoke about the changes he made in his game to make the step up and seal a spot in the Indian team. Read here
- 12:15 (IST)Dec 22, 2019
Rivalries on the field only? There are some brewing off it too...Shivam Dube and Jason Holder locked horns in a table tennis match ahead of the match. Find out how they fared!
- 12:13 (IST)Dec 22, 2019
Team India enjoy some down-time by the poolWhile fans must have been fretting over the series decider today, the Indian team decided to take a breather and chill by the pool. Watch how Virat Kohli and co. unwound ahead of the match in Cuttack
A day off in Bhubaneswar and this is how the boys enjoyed their time out#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/C4ghLzNHoG— BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2019
- 12:06 (IST)Dec 22, 2019