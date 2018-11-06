 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Rohit Sharma Sets Record, Becomes First Batsman To Score Four T20I Centuries

Updated: 06 November 2018 21:18 IST

Rohit surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer for India in T20Is earlier in the match.

Rohit Sharma Sets Record, Becomes First Batsman To Score Four T20I Centuries
Rohit Sharma notched up his fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) century. © AFP

Rohit Sharma (111 not out) became the first batsman to score four Twenty20 International (T20I) centuries. He achieved the milestone in 58 balls during the second T20I against the Windies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and six hits over the fence. Rohit Sharma was also involved in a 123-run opening wicket-stand with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan. The stand-in skipper (2,203) also became the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is, trailing behind New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271).

Rohit has, however, surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer for India in the T20Is. The top-order batsman overtook Virat Kohli while playing his 86th match in the shortest format of the game at an average slightly above 32.

Kohli, who has been rested in the ongoing T20I series, currently has 2,102 runs to his name, at an average of 48.88.

Suresh Raina (1,605), MS Dhoni (1,487) and Yuvraj (1,177) are the other batsmen in the list of highest runs scorers in the shortest format of the game for India.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271) leads the tally with an average of 34.40. He is followed by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has 2,190 runs to his name.

Fellow Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, scored his 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game after Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and put the hosts in to bat.

Hosts India currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer in T20I
  • Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, scored his 1,000 runs
  • New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271) leads the tally
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, Becomes The Highest T20I Run Scorer For India
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, Becomes The Highest T20I Run Scorer For India
India vs West Indies, Live Score 2nd T20I: Windies Five Down As India Inch Closer To Series Victory
India vs West Indies, Live Score 2nd T20I: Windies Five Down As India Inch Closer To Series Victory
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Big Milestone, Will Overtake Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Big Milestone, Will Overtake Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Buoyant India Eye Another Series Win Over Windies
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Buoyant India Eye Another Series Win Over Windies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.