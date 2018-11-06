Rohit Sharma Sets Record, Becomes First Batsman To Score Four T20I Centuries

Rohit Sharma (111 not out) became the first batsman to score four Twenty20 International (T20I) centuries. He achieved the milestone in 58 balls during the second T20I against the Windies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and six hits over the fence. Rohit Sharma was also involved in a 123-run opening wicket-stand with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan. The stand-in skipper (2,203) also became the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is, trailing behind New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271).

Rohit has, however, surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer for India in the T20Is. The top-order batsman overtook Virat Kohli while playing his 86th match in the shortest format of the game at an average slightly above 32.

Kohli, who has been rested in the ongoing T20I series, currently has 2,102 runs to his name, at an average of 48.88.

Suresh Raina (1,605), MS Dhoni (1,487) and Yuvraj (1,177) are the other batsmen in the list of highest runs scorers in the shortest format of the game for India.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271) leads the tally with an average of 34.40. He is followed by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has 2,190 runs to his name.

Fellow Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, scored his 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game after Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and put the hosts in to bat.

Hosts India currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.